Kyrgyzstan drops four positions in mobile Internet speed ranking

Speedtest Global Index summed up the results of October 2024. According to the analysis, Kyrgyzstan took 70th place out of 111 countries in the mobile Internet speed ranking.

The average download speed in the country was 39.97 megabits per second, and the upload speed was 12.41 megabits per second. This is four positions lower than in September.

Kazakhstan takes 57th place (54.12 megabits per second), Uzbekistan — 72nd (38.97 megabits per second).

The top three leaders in mobile Internet speed are:

UAE — 428.53 megabits per second;

Qatar — 356.74 megabits per second;

Kuwait — 258.51 megabits per second.

The lowest mobile Internet speed was registered in Afghanistan, where the download speed reached only 8.54 megabits per second.

In terms of the fixed broadband Internet speed, Kyrgyzstan took 82nd place out of 158 countries.

The average download speed was 70.31 megabits per second, and the upload speed was 70.56 megabits per second.

Kazakhstan is in 91st place (62.40 megabits per second), and Uzbekistan — in 74th (76.12 megabits per second).