14:32
USD 86.80
EUR 91.22
RUB 0.82
English

Kyrgyzstan drops four positions in mobile Internet speed ranking

Speedtest Global Index summed up the results of October 2024. According to the analysis, Kyrgyzstan took 70th place out of 111 countries in the mobile Internet speed ranking.

The average download speed in the country was 39.97 megabits per second, and the upload speed was 12.41 megabits per second. This is four positions lower than in September.

Kazakhstan takes 57th place (54.12 megabits per second), Uzbekistan — 72nd (38.97 megabits per second).

The top three leaders in mobile Internet speed are:

  • UAE — 428.53 megabits per second;
  • Qatar — 356.74 megabits per second;
  • Kuwait — 258.51 megabits per second.

The lowest mobile Internet speed was registered in Afghanistan, where the download speed reached only 8.54 megabits per second.

In terms of the fixed broadband Internet speed, Kyrgyzstan took 82nd place out of 158 countries.

The average download speed was 70.31 megabits per second, and the upload speed was 70.56 megabits per second.

Kazakhstan is in 91st place (62.40 megabits per second), and Uzbekistan — in 74th (76.12 megabits per second).

The top three leaders are Singapore, the UAE, and Hong Kong.
link: https://24.kg/english/314115/
views: 46
Print
Related
Internet speed in schools of Kyrgyzstan promised to be increased fourfold
Kyrgyzstan takes 75th place in world in terms of broadband Internet speed
Kyrgyzstan has fastest Internet among Central Asian countries
Kyrgyzstan’s mobile Internet speed ranked between Ethiopia and Pakistan
Popular
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
13 December, Friday
14:29
Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12.1 billion cubic meters Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12.1 billion...
14:21
Kyrgyzstan drops four positions in mobile Internet speed ranking
12:57
Ice Hockey World Championship (U20): Kyrgyzstan loses to Thailand
12:51
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov takes 4th place at World Swimming Championships
12:44
Muras futsal tournament with participation of President to be held in Bishkek