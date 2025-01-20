13:24
Kyrgyzstan again takes 70th place in mobile internet speed ranking

Speedtest Global Index service has summed up the results of December 2024. According to the analysis, Kyrgyzstan again took the 70th place among 110 countries in the mobile internet speed ranking (39 megabits per second).

Recall, the Kyrgyz Republic had this position in October. Kazakhstan also retained its 57th place (53.76 megabits per second). Uzbekistan is in 73rd place (37.03 megabits per second).

The top three in terms of mobile internet speed are traditionally:

United Arab Emirates — 453.87 megabits per second;

Qatar — 383.5 megabits per second;

Kuwait — 257.3 megabits per second.

The lowest rate was again recorded in Afghanistan, the download speed there was only 8.2 megabits per second.
