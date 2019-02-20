Kyrgyzstan’s mobile Internet speed ranked between Ethiopia and Pakistan

Kyrgyzstan takes the 111th place out of 137 and finds itself between Ethiopia and Pakistan in Speedtest Global Index 2019, which ranks mobile Internet speed around the world. Speedtest.net says.

According to experts, the average mobile Internet speed in Kyrgyzstan is 12.44 megabits per second. For comparison: the leader of the ranking — Iceland — has 73.93 megabits per second.

The average speed of the mobile Internet in the world is 25.38 megabits per second when downloading and 9.99 — when uploading.

In terms of mobile Internet speed, Tajikistan took the 137th place in the ranking.

Russia takes the 82nd place, Kazakhstan — 85th, Uzbekistan — 129th.

As for the fixed broadband Internet speed, the position of Kyrgyzstan is better — the 92nd place out of 177. The average speed is 20.50 megabits per second. But if to compare with the leader of the ranking Singapore with 197.04 megabits per second, the situation is just awful.

The average speed of the fixed broadband Internet in the world is 55.52 megabits per second when downloading and 27.43 — when uploading.

Russia took the 46th place in the ranking, Ukraine — the 51st place, Belarus — the 52nd.

Kazakhstan has the best rates among the countries of Central Asia — the 61st place. Tajikistan takes the 113th place, Uzbekistan — the 131st.

Turkmenistan takes the last but one — 176th place. Yemen takes the last place in the ranking.