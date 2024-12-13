11:28
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev handed over the keys to a two-room apartment to a family in a difficult life situation. The press center of the state committee reported.

Earlier, on October 28, citizen N. Zhudumushova, 35, asked Kamchybek Tashiev for help. She told that after the death of her parents in 2007 and 2012, she has been raising three sisters and a brother on her own. Her only brother, 22, is a disabled person of the group I and blind. The woman does not have a permanent job or her own housing. She works as a dishwasher, barely coping with daily expenses and the costs of her brother’s treatment.

Before this, the family had already asked for help on the issue of providing housing, but to no avail. This time their request was heard. Kamchybek Tashiev handed the keys to the apartment to the family and wished them well-being.

«In turn, N. Zhudumushova and her relatives expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security for the support and assistance provided in resolving the housing issue,» the press release says.
