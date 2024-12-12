17:03
Interdepartmental commission on changing anthem set up in Kyrgyzstan

An interdepartmental commission on changing the anthem has been set up in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of Parliament.

It includes eight deputies. They are Baktybek Maripov, Azamat Israilov, Akkulu Berdiev, Vinera Raimbachaeva, Kubanychbek Samakov, Saidbek Zulpuyev, Sovetbek Rustambek uulu and Aibek Matkerimov.

The interdepartmental commission set up by the Cabinet of Ministers is to propose three versions of the new anthem and submit them to the Parliament for consideration. Deputies should choose the most suitable one.

Recall, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev stated the need to change the anthem. He believes that the current state symbol is difficult to perform. According to him, the anthem should be adopted by April next year.
