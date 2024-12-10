19:02
President Sadyr Japarov visits renovated military unit in Karakol city

The President of Kyrgyzstan today, December 10, visited the renovated military unit No. 2028 named after Kydyr ake Baisary uulu of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, located in the city of Karakol. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, major reconstruction of all buildings, including administrative buildings and residential premises, has been completed at the military unit.

The head of state recalled that he visited the facility in the spring of 2024 and instructed to begin repairs. Sadyr Japarov expressed regret that this military unit, founded in 1962, had not seen repairs for a long time: the buildings were dilapidated, the roofs were leaking, and the general condition left much to be desired.

«And now the unit that guards a 676-kilometer section of the state border has appeared before us in an updated form,» the president noted.

He recalled that strengthening border security is one of the key priorities of the state and significant support is provided to this area.

The President emphasized that more than 1,240 billion soms have been allocated in 2024 to improve the social conditions of military personnel, build housing and other facilities.

«A new Bedel checkpoint on the border with the People’s Republic of China was recently put into operation. Modern conditions for service have been created at the Karakol International Airport, which will be opened tomorrow,» Sadyr Japarov added.

The head of state called on military personnel to strictly maintain order at the border, prevent offenses and create a positive image of the service among local residents and guests of the country.

As part of the visit, the President handed over 30 new JAC SUVs worth more than 51 million soms to the military unit. Earlier, in the first half of the year, 25 vehicles of the same brand were provided with a total value of over 43 million soms.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the state will continue to comprehensively support the Border Service.
