Sadyr Japarov presents the Colours to military units of Kyrgyzstan

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today presented the Colours to military units during his working visit to Osh region.

He noted that the construction of modern military towns, residential buildings and kindergartens for 2.5 billion soms is being completed in Batken region, emphasizing that these measures are aimed at improving conditions for military personnel.

Construction of military unit No. 35524 in Muras village is nearing completion, and work continues in military unit No. 12545 in Ravat village. In addition, a 60-apartment residential building for military families is being built in military unit No. 52870 in Buzhum village in order to improve their social and living conditions.

The head of state said that a base for repair and maintenance of military equipment worth 47,863 million soms was opened in military unit No. 12861. He emphasized that this base enables independent repair, restoration and maintenance of military equipment in combat readiness, as well as training qualified specialists. He also told about plans to establish the production of modern military technologies, including the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, which meets the requirements of the time.

Recall, pensions of veterans of the Armed Forces have been increased from October 1, 2024.

Sadyr Japarov called on military personnel to keep the Colours as a sacred relic, expressing confidence that they will faithfully serve the Motherland, and wished peace on the borders of the country and well-being to the people.