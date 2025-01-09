18:15
Assistant to MP Gulkan Moldobekova placed under house arrest

Detained assistant to deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Gulkan Moldobekova (Alliance faction) has been released under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

On September 12, 2024, State Committee for National Security officers detained the assistant to the deputy and searched his office. At the time of the incident, the MP was outside the country. The state committee said that the assistant to the deputy was detained «on the fact of fraud and forgery of official documents.» According to the investigation, in 2021, when applying for a job in Parliament, he presented forged documents and false information about himself. Having illegally taken the job, the man received a salary and bonuses.

By a court ruling dated December 30 last year, the preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the man was changed to house arrest. It was stated at the court hearing that the deputy’s assistant is accused of committing less serious crimes, his identity has been established and he has a permanent place of residence. The next court hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2025.
