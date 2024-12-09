16:56
USD 86.80
EUR 91.85
RUB 0.85
English

Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate for 11 months of 2024 reaches 9 percent

The economy of Kyrgyzstan demonstrates steady growth. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said, presenting the results of the country’s social and economic development for January-November 2024.

«For 11 months of 2024, we not only maintained, but also accelerated the pace of development, strengthening macroeconomic stability and laying a solid foundation for future growth,» he noted at a staff meeting in the presidential administration.

According to preliminary data from the National Statistical Committee, the GDP for January-November of this year amounted to 1,225.9 trillion soms, and the real growth rate reached 9 percent compared to the same period last year at 4.4 percent. Excluding enterprises developing Kumtor mine, the GDP amounted to 1,159.81 trillion soms, and the growth rate — 10.3 percent.

The main drivers of growth were a significant increase in industrial production and the development of the agro-industrial sector. A significant contribution was also made by the growth of exports and an increase in investment volumes.

The average monthly salary reached 36,000 soms with a growth rate of 12 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/313575/
views: 193
Print
Related
EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024 at 9.4 percent
IMF forecasts continued global economic growth in 2025
EEC predicts economic activity slowdown in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov: GDP growth is planned at 9.2 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeded 1 trillion soms for 10 months of 2024
Per capita GDP will be about $2,500 by the end of 2024, Akylbek Japarov promises
International Monetary Fund predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth by 6.5 percent
Economy Ministry official tells about economic growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
How bringing business out of shadows and sanctions affect economy of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 6 percent in 2025
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
9 December, Monday
16:26
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against f...
16:14
Ethnic Kyrgyz in Mongolia ask to build school to learn their native language
15:58
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
15:47
President of Mongolia to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Cabinet of Ministers again extends external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC