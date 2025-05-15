Kyrgyzstan's GDP grows by 11.7 percent in the first four months of 2025

The social and economic situation in the Kyrgyz Republic in January-April 2025 was characterized by growth in key indicators. According to preliminary estimates by the National Statistical Committee, the gross domestic product (GDP) during this time reached 442.4 billion soms, an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

As it was noted at a press conference dedicated to the social and economic development of the country, GDP growth was influenced by an increase in volumes in the commodity production sectors, services, and taxes on products.

The largest share in the GDP structure was occupied by industries providing services — their contribution reached 52 percent. The share of industry reached 20 percent, agriculture — more than 4 percent, construction — more than 6 percent.

The volume of industrial production in January-April 2025 amounted to more than 209 billion soms, which is 14.5 percent more than in the same period of 2024.

The growth of industrial production was ensured by an increase in the production of refined petroleum products, food products and tobacco products, wood and paper products, printing products, pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastic products, construction materials, chemical products and basic metals. An increase in mining was also noted.

At the same time, a decrease in output was observed in textile and clothing production.