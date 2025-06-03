15:34
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth confirms effectiveness of economic policy

From January to April 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product grew by 11.7 percent, confirming the effectiveness and stability of the country’s ongoing economic policy. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, stated during a meeting with Jürgen Rigterink, First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The two sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EBRD.

Special attention was paid to climate-related issues, including the development and work of the Climate Finance Center under the Cabinet of Ministers. The parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in sustainable development, improving energy efficiency, and adapting to climate change.

The meeting participants reviewed Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, which has national status and is key to sustainable development of the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Jürgen Rigterink noted the «tangible positive changes in the economy» of the Kyrgyz Republic in recent years and the importance of continuing the fruitful cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EBRD aimed at modernizing infrastructure and developing green energy.
