Leader in CIS: Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 13.1 percent since beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of the year, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP has grown by 13.1 percent. Materials of the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) say.

It is noted that, on average, GDP across CIS countries grew by 2.3 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest growth rate among member states.

The GDP growth figures in other CIS countries:

Azerbaijan — 0.3 percent;

Armenia — 5.9 percent;

Belarus — 3.1 percent;

Kazakhstan — 5.6 percent;

Russia — 1.4 percent;

Tajikistan — 8.2 percent;

Turkmenistan — 6.3 percent;

Uzbekistan — 6.8 percent.

The main sources of data used by the CIS Statistical Committee are official figures provided by national statistical services, calculated using a mutually agreed methodology that ensures international comparability, as well as data from the central (national) banks and customs authorities of the CIS countries.