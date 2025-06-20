14:22
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Leader in CIS: Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 13.1 percent since beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of the year, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP has grown by 13.1 percent. Materials of the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) say.

It is noted that, on average, GDP across CIS countries grew by 2.3 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest growth rate among member states.

The GDP growth figures in other CIS countries:

  • Azerbaijan — 0.3 percent;
  • Armenia — 5.9 percent;
  • Belarus — 3.1 percent;
  • Kazakhstan — 5.6 percent;
  • Russia — 1.4 percent;
  • Tajikistan — 8.2 percent;
  • Turkmenistan — 6.3 percent;
  • Uzbekistan — 6.8 percent.

The main sources of data used by the CIS Statistical Committee are official figures provided by national statistical services, calculated using a mutually agreed methodology that ensures international comparability, as well as data from the central (national) banks and customs authorities of the CIS countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/333483/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
National Bank upgrades Kyrgyzstan's economic growth forecast for 2025
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents
Level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and CIS increased by 10 percent in 2024
Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government starts in Dushanbe
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth confirms effectiveness of economic policy
CIS Consuls discuss recognition of electronic documents in Dushanbe
Kyrgyzstan ranks 1st among EAEU countries in terms of GDP growth — Kasymaliev
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
14:20
E-Diplomat institution to be established under MFA with 40 staff positions E-Diplomat institution to be established under MFA with...
14:14
Teenager drowns in GES-5 water reservoir
13:32
Lightning strikes house in Kudaibergen area in Bishkek
13:24
Kyrgyzstan proposes growing sugar beet seeds for Belarus
13:08
Social contract: Certificates for 150,000 soms presented in Kochkor district