Taimuras Tashiev withdraws from project on construction of road in Uzgen

The son of the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev, Taimuras Tashiev, withdrew from the project on construction of a bypass road in Uzgen. He told this to Exclusive.kg Telegram channel.

According to Taimuras Tashiev, his father ordered him to withdraw from the construction project after watching a report by journalist Bolot Temirov, in which he tells about the theft of state funds through this project.

The son of the SCNS chairman said that this was a difficult project, since its payback period would be from 15 to 20 years, and businessmen would not invest money for such a long period. Taimuras Tashiev said that he invested in the project the money received from the sale of the plant built by his family 20 years ago, and the funds received on credit.