Corruption in Kyrgyzstan will be completely eradicated in two years - Tashiev

Corruption in Kyrgyzstan has to be completely eradicated in 2025-2026. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said, speaking live on social media.

He recalled that the president signed a law toughening penalties for corruption from January 1. Now none will be able to get off with fines — convicts will serve real terms. In addition, they will be banned from holding any government positions for life. Their relatives working in government agencies will also be fired.

«I want to warn everyone, especially civil servants, so that they do not say later that they did not know. When we began the fight against corruption, many doubted that we would have enough strength. After all, once, having begun the fight against organized crime, we also faced ridicule. But today I can responsibly say that there are no more organized crime groups in Kyrgyzstan. It is difficult to defeat corruption, but we have set a goal to completely eradicate it, and we will achieve it this year,» Tashiev noted.

Recall, on December 31, President Sadyr Japarov signed a law amending the legislation in the field of combating corruption. The document toughens the responsibility for corruption crimes.