12:19
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Corruption in Kyrgyzstan will be completely eradicated in two years - Tashiev

Corruption in Kyrgyzstan has to be completely eradicated in 2025-2026. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said, speaking live on social media.

He recalled that the president signed a law toughening penalties for corruption from January 1. Now none will be able to get off with fines — convicts will serve real terms. In addition, they will be banned from holding any government positions for life. Their relatives working in government agencies will also be fired.

«I want to warn everyone, especially civil servants, so that they do not say later that they did not know. When we began the fight against corruption, many doubted that we would have enough strength. After all, once, having begun the fight against organized crime, we also faced ridicule. But today I can responsibly say that there are no more organized crime groups in Kyrgyzstan. It is difficult to defeat corruption, but we have set a goal to completely eradicate it, and we will achieve it this year,» Tashiev noted.

Recall, on December 31, President Sadyr Japarov signed a law amending the legislation in the field of combating corruption. The document toughens the responsibility for corruption crimes.
link: https://24.kg/english/315962/
views: 105
Print
Related
Fines for corruption replaced by prison terms in Kyrgyzstan
Fines for corruption cancelled: Committee approves draft law of SCNS
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
Sadyr Japarov: Victory over corruption is responsibility of every citizen
Detention of tax officers: Kamchybek Tashiev tells about corruption scheme
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years
Security services detain ex-Emergencies Minister on suspicion of corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev to present report on funds received from corrupt officials
International Anti-Corruption Day: Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
3 January, Friday
12:12
Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than...
12:04
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
11:55
Sapat property transferred to Turkish Maarif Foundation
11:51
Corruption in Kyrgyzstan will be completely eradicated in two years - Tashiev
11:39
New Year's corporate parties in government agencies are bad tradition - Tashiev