Kyrgyzstan starts issuing new type of state number plates for motorcycles

A new type of state number plates for motorcycle owners has begun to be issued in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers reported.

The agency noted that the new type of state number plates is more convenient and compact, which will improve identification of motorcycles on the roads and increase safety.

The first state number plate of the new type was presented to a Bishkek resident by the Deputy Director of the agency Bakyt Akzholtoev.

At the first stage, the state plates of the new type are issued on the condition of replacing the old ones. Motorcycle owners living in Bishkek can contact their territorial divisions to obtain new state number plates. They will be available in all regions in the near future.