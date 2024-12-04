12:42
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

Three heads of District Tax Service Departments detained

The heads of three district departments of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan have been detained for 48 hours. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

On December 3, officers of the State Committee for National Security, together with Alpha special forces, searched four district Tax Service departments.

As a result, 30 employees and four heads were brought in for questioning. Later, the ordinary employees and one head were released, and three officials were placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to the sources, the Tax Service employees were checked on suspicion of corruption.
link: https://24.kg/english/313070/
views: 113
Print
Related
Security services detain lieutenant colonel while taking bribe in Aravan
SCNS detains official of Osh City Hall for illegal allocation of land
Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Police Major Timur Abdisatar uulu taken into custody
Police detain suspect in thefts from payment terminals
Man detained in Tokmak for beating his wife
Police officers detained for taking bribes in Nookat
Threats against Kamchybek Tashiev: Author of letter detained
Former MP Kanat Isaev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Popular
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
4 December, Wednesday
12:18
Man goes missing on jailoo in Kemin district Man goes missing on jailoo in Kemin district
12:08
Three heads of District Tax Service Departments detained
11:56
Bilerik ensemble wins International Festival in Kazakhstan
11:47
Mobile clinics of Caravan of Health transferred to two universities
11:32
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis staying in Korea to remain calm