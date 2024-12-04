Three heads of District Tax Service Departments detained

The heads of three district departments of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan have been detained for 48 hours. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

On December 3, officers of the State Committee for National Security, together with Alpha special forces, searched four district Tax Service departments.

As a result, 30 employees and four heads were brought in for questioning. Later, the ordinary employees and one head were released, and three officials were placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to the sources, the Tax Service employees were checked on suspicion of corruption.