Awards paid to athletes of national teams to be exempt from income tax

Awards paid to members of national teams in Olympic sports will not be subject to income tax. The corresponding amendments to the Tax Code have been approved by the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Insurance payments will also not be charged.

As the background statement to the bill says, this is done to implement the presidential decree «On measures for the further development of football in 2024-2034».

In addition, the bill proposes to exempt from VAT and sales tax a list of goods for the development of sports. Suppliers are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.