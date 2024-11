Bakytbek Maksutov, an inspector of the rural police department of Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul region, was awarded an departmental Kaarmandyk medal for heroism in saving children from burning building.

The award was presented to the policeman by Murat Boronov, head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region.

According to the police, the fire broke out in one of the multi-storey buildings. It spread in an apartment on the fourth floor. The cause of the fire was a short circuit.

Thanks to Bakytbek Maksutov, who did not hesitate to rush to save the children, the tragedy was prevented.