Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan to form women's teams in new season

Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan will form women’s teams. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

According to its data, starting from the 2025 football season, the clubs playing in the Premier League, in accordance with the new criteria and conditions of club licensing, will be required to form women’s teams.

The formation of women’s teams assumes a composition of athletes under 14 and 16 years old. The formation of an adult women’s team is advisory in nature. Women’s teams will play at the championships of the Kyrgyz Republic in the corresponding age categories.

The Kyrgyz Football Union strives to develop women’s football in the country, creating additional opportunities for young players and raising the level of women’s teams in all age categories. This will be an important step towards the development of professional women’s football in Kyrgyzstan.
