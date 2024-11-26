Fine for insults in media reduced to 20,000 soms

The Committee on Law and Order, Crime Control and Combatting Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on amendments to the Code of Offenses in the second reading.

The draft law proposes to introduce Article 107-1 «Slander and insult contained in the media, on a website on the Internet or on a website page on the Internet» and a fine of 100,000 soms for individuals and 200,000 soms for legal entities.

After lengthy discussions, deputies reduced the fine for individuals to 20,000 soms, for legal entities — to 65,000 soms. The authority to execute the law was transferred by the deputies’ proposal to law enforcement agencies, and not the Ministry of Culture.

Earlier, eleven media outlets in Kyrgyzstan asked Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev to organize parliamentary hearings on a draft law that would introduce a fine for slander and insults on social media.

President Sadyr Japarov believes that there should be a fine for insults. On October 23, the Parliament approved amendments to the Code of Offenses in the first reading.