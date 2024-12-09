10:48
Kyrgyzstan increases fines for illegal practice of alternative medicine

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments that toughen penalties for violation of the current legislation when providing certain types of medical services. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, the Code of Offenses and the Criminal Code are being amended to include penalties for illegal medical activities, violations of health care legislation, including illegal practice of alternative (folk) medicine and illegal production, manufacture or sale of medicines, medical products and food additives.

In addition, the license issued by the Ministry of Health will now include a list of permitted types of services, procedures and manipulations within the framework of medical activities.

For illegal medical procedures, including those affecting the human body, and illegal clinical trials (tests) of medicines and medical products, the maximum fine is set at 1 million instead of 500,000 soms.
