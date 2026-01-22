Over 3,000 power transmission poles upgraded in Naryn region

More than 3,000 power transmission line poles have been upgraded in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) reported.

According to the company, electricity grid infrastructure in the region was modernized last year, with 3,200 reinforced concrete poles installed.

The largest number of poles was installed in At-Bashy district (771), followed by Kochkor district (577) and Naryn district (496). Upgrade works were also carried out in Ak-Talaa, Dzhumgal, and Toguz-Toro districts.

In the new year, the company plans to produce 5,316 reinforced concrete products and poles. With the start of the repair campaign, an additional 2,560 poles will be installed across the region.

NENK noted that the previously established production base now allows the company to fully meet its own demand for poles and eliminate the need for external procurement, thereby accelerating the pace of power grid modernization.