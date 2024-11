The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir as of November 25 reached 12,852 billion cubic meters. The National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan reported.

To date, the average daily water inflow is 233 cubic meters, and the flow is 475 cubic meters.

For comparison: on the same day a year earlier, the volume of water amounted to 11,601 billion cubic meters. Then the inflow was 187 cubic meters, and the flow was at the level of 414 cubic meters.