15:56
USD 86.50
EUR 91.38
RUB 0.86
English

Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about construction of prison colony in Bazar-Korgon

The head of the press service of the presidential administration, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, told about the construction of a new prison colony in Bazar-Korgon and the production facilities in it.

He recalled that the institution No. 10 of the State Penitentiary Service in Jalal-Abad was relocated to Bai-Munduz village in Bazar-Korgon district.

«The building was constructed taking into account international standards for the protection of human rights. Conditions have been created for imprisoned citizens,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov wrote.

He noted that production facilities have also been built in the colony, which will allow convicts to earn money. This is a brick factory, a bakery and sewing workshops.

In addition, reconstruction of institution No. 16 in Belovodskoye village is ongoing. It will be commissioned next year.

It should be noted that 1,300 people out of more than 5,000 able-bodied prisoners are employed in production in Kyrgyzstan. They produce concrete blocks, fired bricks, concrete columns, sand blocks and adobe bricks, engaged in fish farming and sewing not only clothes but also shoes.

The prison flour mill in Malovodnoye village in Sokuluk district produces about 40 tons of first and second grade flour per day. The institutions of Chui region are fully self-sufficient in meat, chicken eggs and milk.
link: https://24.kg/english/311842/
views: 69
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to liquidate all settlement colonies in country
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party convicted for Facebook post
Convict attempts to escape from prison colony in Kyrgyzstan
705 million soms allocated for construction of two prison colonies in Jalal-Abad
Strokes, heart attacks – one of most common causes of death in prison colonies
Car repair shop opened in prison settlement 32
Akylbek Japarov tells what to be built on territory of former prison colony 47
State Penitentiary Service looking for investors to open production in colonies
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
21 November, Thursday
15:47
Kyrgyzstan creates Natural Disaster Monitoring Center Kyrgyzstan creates Natural Disaster Monitoring Center
15:41
Kindergarten worth over 360 million soms in Bishkek returned to state
15:29
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about construction of prison colony in Bazar-Korgon
15:07
School boiler explodes in Uzgen, security guard injured
14:52
Special points for Tazalyk employees being opened in Bishkek