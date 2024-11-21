Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about construction of prison colony in Bazar-Korgon

The head of the press service of the presidential administration, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, told about the construction of a new prison colony in Bazar-Korgon and the production facilities in it.

He recalled that the institution No. 10 of the State Penitentiary Service in Jalal-Abad was relocated to Bai-Munduz village in Bazar-Korgon district.

«The building was constructed taking into account international standards for the protection of human rights. Conditions have been created for imprisoned citizens,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov wrote.

He noted that production facilities have also been built in the colony, which will allow convicts to earn money. This is a brick factory, a bakery and sewing workshops.

In addition, reconstruction of institution No. 16 in Belovodskoye village is ongoing. It will be commissioned next year.

It should be noted that 1,300 people out of more than 5,000 able-bodied prisoners are employed in production in Kyrgyzstan. They produce concrete blocks, fired bricks, concrete columns, sand blocks and adobe bricks, engaged in fish farming and sewing not only clothes but also shoes.

The prison flour mill in Malovodnoye village in Sokuluk district produces about 40 tons of first and second grade flour per day. The institutions of Chui region are fully self-sufficient in meat, chicken eggs and milk.