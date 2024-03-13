Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia agree on elimination of double taxation

Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia signed an agreement on elimination of double taxation in respect of taxes on income and prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The document was signed on behalf of Kyrgyzstan by the Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev, on behalf of Slovakia — by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic Robert Kirnag.

Agreements on avoidance of double taxation are considered as a means of attracting foreign direct investment in the economy of the republic. Their main objectives are protection of a resident of one state from discriminatory taxation in the other contracting state, prevention of tax evasion or abuse of the provisions of the agreements, mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the contracting states.

To date, Kyrgyzstan has concluded agreements on elimination of double taxation with 36 countries.