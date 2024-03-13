15:52
USD 89.43
EUR 97.70
RUB 0.99
English

Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia agree on elimination of double taxation

Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia signed an agreement on elimination of double taxation in respect of taxes on income and prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The document was signed on behalf of Kyrgyzstan by the Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev, on behalf of Slovakia — by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic Robert Kirnag.

Agreements on avoidance of double taxation are considered as a means of attracting foreign direct investment in the economy of the republic. Their main objectives are protection of a resident of one state from discriminatory taxation in the other contracting state, prevention of tax evasion or abuse of the provisions of the agreements, mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the contracting states.

To date, Kyrgyzstan has concluded agreements on elimination of double taxation with 36 countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/288910/
views: 117
Print
Related
Double taxation avoidance agreement signed with the Netherlands
Kyrgyzstanis can get scholarships to study at universities in Slovakia
President Sadyr Japarov signs amendments to Tax Code
Cabinet of Ministers proposes tax exemption for international organizations
Slovakia plans to manufacture auto parts and electronics in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia discuss agreement on avoidance of double taxation
Kyrgyzstan and the Netherlands discuss agreement on double taxation
Head of OSCE praises Kyrgyzstan
Slovakia ready to share successful reform experience with Kyrgyzstan
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan robbed in Europe
Popular
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights
13 March, Wednesday
15:34
New law on media: Document withdrawn on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov New law on media: Document withdrawn on behalf of Presi...
15:06
Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia agree on elimination of double taxation
14:56
SCNS detains another official involved in “land mafia”
14:08
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on March 21
13:57
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly resolve problem of 'gray certificates'