Global rare earth metal production to double in five years

Global production of rare earth metals is expected to double in the next five years to meet increasing global demand. Narynbek Satybaldiev, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

Currently, about 125,000 tons of rare earth elements are extracted annually worldwide, but the demand for these strategic resources is growing rapidly.

Narynbek Satybaldiev emphasized that for Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry to become profitable, significant investments in geological exploration are essential. Over the past year, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 1 billion soms for development of the geological sector. Additionally, a presidential decree on the development of metal and rare earth element extraction has provided further momentum.

As a result, two projects—Kyzyl-Ompol and Kutessay II—have been included in the list of national priorities. Satybaldiev highlighted that the Kutessay II field has a unique composition: along with 17 key rare earth elements, 5 additional minerals were found there.

He noted that the transition to green technologies and digital transformation is driving the continued rise in demand for rare earth metals. In the coming years, global production may struggle to meet market needs, positioning Kyrgyzstan as a promising player in the supply chain of these critical materials.
