Two million soms allocated for development of Saimaluu-Tash Park infrastructure

Two million soms have been allocated for the development of infrastructure of Saimaluu-Tash National Nature Park. The Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Tourism Development Support Fund approved the budget. In 2025, work is planned to improve the park’s territory. Previously, Ilbirs Fund donated five camera traps to the park. Additionally, 306,570 soms were allocated for the construction of three eco-canopies for tourists.

The Saimaluu-Tash Nature Park was established in 2001. It is located in Saimaluu-Tash area in Kugart River valley, south of Kazarman village. The area of the park is 32,000 hectares. The protected objects are the unique natural complexes of Kugart tract and numerous petroglyphs of great cultural and historical significance.
Two million soms allocated for development of Saimaluu-Tash Park infrastructure
