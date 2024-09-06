19:42
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan

The Service for Regulation and Supervision of Financial Market has issued a certificate for industrial cryptocurrency mining activities to two more companies — Xiamen Jiasheng Engineering Machinery LLC and Bai Leader LLC.

Recall, revenues from crypto mining taxes to the country’s budget in the first seven months of 2024 decreased by 29.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Companies specializing in crypto mining paid 31 million soms in the first seven months of this year, and the volume of payments for seven months of 2023 was 44.2 million soms.

The crypto mining tax rate is 10 percent of the payment for the electricity used, it also includes VAT and sales tax.

As of early April, according to Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, 31 cryptocurrency mining farms were registered in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/304315/
views: 175
Print
Related
Tax revenues from cryptocurrency mining decrease in first half of 2024
Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR
Several illegal cryptocurrency mining farms detected in Osh region
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Energy Minister: About 25 crypto mining farms registered in Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
Another cryptocurrency mining farm detected in Karakol
Budget receives 93.7 million soms in taxes from cryptocurrency mining in 2023
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
17:50
Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat pric...
17:14
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
17:03
Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan
16:44
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana