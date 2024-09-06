Only 134,000 residential buildings insured in Kyrgyzstan

About 134,000 residential buildings are insured against fires and natural disasters, while there are more than a million of them in Kyrgyzstan. Eldiyar Kaldarbekov, Chairman of the Board of State Insurance Organization, said at a meeting of Ata Zhurt parliamentary faction.

According to him, there are 15 private insurance companies operating in Kyrgyzstan, but the State Insurance Organization is the only one that is engaged in compulsory housing insurance.

Eldiyar Kaldarbekov told that due to the increase in the number of natural disasters, the number of people wishing to insure their homes is also growing. For example, in 2023, the organization received 151 payments for a total of 27 million soms, and in the first half of 2024 — 197 payments for 35 million soms.

According to him, the organization has representative offices in every city and ayil okmotu, including in remote areas of the republic.

Housing insurance in villages costs 600 soms, in cities — 1,200 soms per year. In case of fire or natural disaster, compensation for damaged housing in the village will be paid in the amount of up to 500,000 soms, in the city — up to 1 million.