Territory of Torugart checkpoint to be expanded

The territory of Torugart checkpoint will be expanded. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the relevant resolution.

According to the document, a land plot with a total area of ​​1 hectare of pasture lands, which is in state ownership and located on the territory of At-Bashy district, Naryn region, will be transformed to expand the Torugart checkpoint. It is transferred from the category of «Reserve lands» to the category of «Lands for industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes».

The state administration of At-Bashy district has been instructed to ensure the targeted use of the land plot, as well as the preservation of historical and cultural heritage sites, if they are found on the plot of land.
