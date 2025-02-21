Transport Ministry proposes transport control at 5 more border checkpoints

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan proposes to introduce transport control at several more checkpoints on the state border. The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

The ministry recalled that at present, on Kyrgyzstan’s section of the external border of the EAEU, transport control is carried out at the checkpoints Torugart-Avtodorozhny, Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny (PRC), Karamyk-Avtodorozhny, Kyzyl-Bel — Avtodorozhny, Kulundu-Avtodorozhny (Tajikistan), Dostuk-Avtodorozhny (Uzbekistan). And the transport control is not provided at the checkpoints Kairagach-Avtodorozhny, Bor-Dobo — Avtodorozhny, Kyzyl-Kiya — Avtodorozhny, Kara-Bagysh — Avtodorozhny and Ken-Sai — Avtodorozhny.

Trucks, including those from other countries, pass through these checkpoints, violating the norms of interstate agreements on international automobile traffic. Foreign motor carriers must have the appropriate types of permits for entry and transit through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. Violators face a ban on entry into the territory of the republic.

The Ministry of Transport proposes to add the following points to the list of checkpoints where customs authorities carry out customs and transport control: