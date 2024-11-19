Karkyra checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to work 24 hours a day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed ratification of amendments to the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on border checkpoints. The presidential press service reported.

The protocol was signed on April 19, 2024, in Astana.

The law on its ratification was adopted by the Parliament on October 23, 2024. Its goal is to improve the conditions for crossing the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border and change the operating mode of Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. According to the amendments, it will operate 24 hours a day.