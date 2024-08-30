18:08
Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov's deputy mandate transferred to Ernis Aidaraliev

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) prematurely terminated the powers of deputy of Parliament Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov based on his request. It was announced at a meeting of the CEC.

The vacant mandate of the deputy was transferred to the next candidate on the list from Yiman Nuru party Ernis Aidaraliev.

The new member of Parliament is 39 years old. He was born in Alai district of Osh region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn with a degree in jurisprudence, as well as the Kyrgyz State University of Construction and Architecture with a degree in economics.

From 2011 to 2014, he worked as a specialist for the State Tax Service. In 2018, Ernis Aidaraliev was an employee of the Department of State Construction of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 22, the deputy Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov was questioned by the State Committee for National Security as a witness in the case on Yiman Foundation.

Earlier, Azattyk reported about an audit at Yiman Foundation, conducted by the Internal Audit Service under the Ministry of Finance. The audit began on July 22, and its results were published a week later. The basis for the audit was a letter from the State Committee for National Security dated July 18.

According to the audit, in 2014-2015 the foundation received $5.1 million, of which about $5 million was transferred from Turkey to streamline religious education in Kyrgyzstan. In 2014-2018, the foundation received 24.9 million soms from various sources.

The audit revealed the absence of accounting reports and necessary documents, which makes a full audit difficult. The conclusion points to violation of the Law «On Accounting». The names of the former heads of the foundation, except for the former accountant, are not mentioned in the conclusion.
