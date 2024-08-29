15:22
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery in Osh four girls detained

Four girls have been detained in the case of a 15-year-old girl, who was held in sexual slavery in Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, information was received on August 23 that a group of girls and boys took the 15-year-old girl to a canal in Kara-Suu district, beat her, shaved her eyebrows and forcibly held her at an unknown address.

The fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region and a pre-investigation check was started.

The police found out that a group of girls committed violence dangerous to the life and health of the teenager and forced her into prostitution through blackmailing.

A criminal case was opened under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic 159 «Involvement in prostitution». Girls aged 21, 23, 20 and 18 have been detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

The investigation into the criminal case is ongoing, investigative measures are being taken with the other people involved.

Earlier, a representative of the 15-year-old girl, Zhakhangir Saifullaev, contacted the Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbayeva. He said that the teenager had been in sexual slavery for more than a month. For any disobedience, the girl was punished and filmed on camera. The Ombudsperson demanded from law enforcement agencies to take measures to ensure safety of the victim.
link: https://24.kg/english/303460/
views: 144
Print
Related
Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyvocha detained in Batken
Natural Resources Ministry reports detention of large batch of macrotomia
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained on suspicion of serious crimes
Head of Subsoil Development Department of Kyrgyz Geological Service detained
Man with 40 kilograms of mercury detained at Too-Ashuu pass
14-year-old girl gives birth to baby in Uzgen, suspect in rape detained
Man wanted for rape commits another crime in Bishkek
Man detained for illegal possession of Makarov pistol
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia
29 August, Thursday
15:15
Citizens can register vehicles and obtain driver's licenses round the clock Citizens can register vehicles and obtain driver's lice...
15:09
Study on migration of citizens conducted in Kyrgyzstan
14:20
Bishkek City Hall takes coal sales points under control
14:10
Most social facilities being built in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions
13:58
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery in Osh four girls detained