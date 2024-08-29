15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery in Osh four girls detained

Four girls have been detained in the case of a 15-year-old girl, who was held in sexual slavery in Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, information was received on August 23 that a group of girls and boys took the 15-year-old girl to a canal in Kara-Suu district, beat her, shaved her eyebrows and forcibly held her at an unknown address.

The fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region and a pre-investigation check was started.

The police found out that a group of girls committed violence dangerous to the life and health of the teenager and forced her into prostitution through blackmailing.

A criminal case was opened under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic 159 «Involvement in prostitution». Girls aged 21, 23, 20 and 18 have been detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

The investigation into the criminal case is ongoing, investigative measures are being taken with the other people involved.

Earlier, a representative of the 15-year-old girl, Zhakhangir Saifullaev, contacted the Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbayeva. He said that the teenager had been in sexual slavery for more than a month. For any disobedience, the girl was punished and filmed on camera. The Ombudsperson demanded from law enforcement agencies to take measures to ensure safety of the victim.