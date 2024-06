Batken Customs detected smuggling of 2,500 kilograms of rice. The press service of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, customs officers checked a Mercedes-Benz 1324 driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

Rice from Uzbekistan with a total weight of 2,500 kilograms was found in the cargo compartment. Its average market value is 194,450 soms.

The fact was registered. The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region.