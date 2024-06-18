Negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU to start on June 25

«The ambassadors have agreed in principle on the framework of accession talks between Ukraine and Moldova. Belgium will convene the first intergovernmental conferences on June 25,» the Belgian mission to the EU said in a statement.

Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said that the EU had agreed to include all the conditions put forward by Hungary, including the obligation to restore the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians, in the framework document for negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

«We all take the position that respect for the rights of national minorities must be a prerequisite for any progress. Some member states did not want to hear about it, but we made it clear that we insist on the restoration of minority rights,» he said.

Earlier, Hungarian authorities repeatedly complained about Ukraine’s laws discriminating against Transcarpathian Hungarians. In particular, they are referring to the law on education, which allegedly led to the fact that in schools with Hungarian language of instruction, lessons are only partially conducted in it. Hungary threatened not to agree to negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU unless these documents are repealed.