International Development Association to finance 2nd phase of Digital CASA

The International Development Association (part of the World Bank) will finance Digital CASA project to improve Internet access in Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed back in 2019. In 2021, the International Development Association (IDA) allocated $50 million to the Kyrgyz Republic. Half of these funds were given as a grant, the other half — in the form of an interest-free loan for 38 years with a six-year deferment on payment.

The project was drawn up in 2021. Since then, as the Ministry of Digital development reports, Kyrgyzstan’s needs have grown and additional funds are needed.

IDA is ready to further finance the project and provide $7 million in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan with a ten-year grace period. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved ratification of the agreement on additional financing in the second reading.