SCNS Chairman comments on resignation of Kurmankul Zulushev

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, commented on the resignation of Kurmankul Zulushev on Facebook. The latter wrote a letter of resignation from the post of Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the head of the SCNS, Kurmankul Zulushev loves his homeland and strictly observes the law.

He will still do a lot for the country. But the magpie is still chirping, not noticing that no one hears her voice anymore. The magpie does it so that at least someone pays attention. This magpie has become a traitor who sold his country.

Kamchybek Tashiev

It is assumed that this comment was a reaction to a statement by the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov. This afternoon he sharply criticized the work of Kurmankul Zulushev as Prosecutor General. Adakhan Madumarov said that for 2.5 years the head of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic has brought the system into a «nightmare state.» «I perceive the resignation of Kurmankul Zulushev as a curse on the part of the innocently accused,» he said.

Kurmankul Zulushev has not yet commented on his resignation. He was appointed to the post of Prosecutor General on October 21, 2020.
