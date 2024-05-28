11:56
Kyrgyzstan considers establishment of trust fund for nature protection

Kyrgyzstan is working with UNDP on the creation of a multi-partner trust fund for nature protection. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Asel Raimkulova announced at the Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC 2024) in Almaty.

According to her, this is done to support nature conservation and the development of innovative approaches to nature conservation and green initiatives at local, national and sub-national levels, as well as to mobilize, coordinate and integrate contributions from government agencies, the private sector and the donor community.

«Financial resources and smart investment decisions will determine whether we create or destroy potential pathways to prosperity. We strive to receive support in the development and implementation of targeted government policy measures that will allow for the strategic and effective use of limited public funds to stimulate and scale up climate finance,» Asel Raimkulova said.

She noted that at present Kyrgyzstan would benefit from assistance and support in drawing up an economic feasibility study for climate projects.

As for the development of regional cooperation, the Kyrgyz Republic proposes the establishment of a negotiating group of Central Asia to participate in the negotiation process at the events of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its subsidiary bodies. «It is especially important to develop a unified position of the region and be heard at the COP-29 conference, including in two main areas — adaptation to climate change and climate finance,» the Deputy Minister added.

According to her, the Kyrgyz Republic also develops a national adaptation program on the main most vulnerable sectors such as healthcare, biodiversity conservation, agriculture and irrigation, emergencies, energy and sustainable cities.

The Conservation Trust Fund is a proposed financial mechanism aimed at supporting environmental initiatives, research programs and sustainable development projects in Kyrgyzstan.
