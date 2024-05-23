Fraudsters fake 24.kg website and spread false information

Fraudsters have created a fake website of 24.kg news agency and spread false information.

The site says that allegedly the president signed a decree on a new program to fight poverty. Everyone is promised additional income. Fraudsters also use video and audio with the participation of the head of state.

has not made such publications. All news is published only on our website, which can be found at www.24.kg , and on the official social media accounts of the news agency.

By the way, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a similar statement today. According to its data, fake promotional videos featuring Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev are also spread on social media.