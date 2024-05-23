Fraudsters fake 24.kg website and spread false information

Fraudsters have created a fake website of 24.kg news agency and spread false information.
The site says that allegedly the president signed a decree on a new program to fight poverty. Everyone is promised additional income. Fraudsters also use video and audio with the participation of the head of state.
www.24.kg , and on the official social media accounts of the news agency.
By the way, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a similar statement today. According to its data, fake promotional videos featuring Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev are also spread on social media.