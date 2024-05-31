14:57
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic urged citizens not to believe fake videos spread on social networks, in which allegedly the first persons of the country talk about various financial investments and high earnings.

«A number of videos recently appeared on social networks, where the president calls for certain actions that require investing money in dubious Telegram channels and crypto exchanges. Voices of the first persons of the country are embedded in the videos that are possibly created with the help of artificial intelligence. Dear citizens, do not believe fake videos and messages with the voices of the first persons of the country. If you have such videos in your social media, please do not send them to your friends and relatives,» the statement reads.

The law enforcers also reminded that the spreading of inaccurate information is punishable by up to a real prison term.
