Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, signed on November 29, 2023 in Amman». The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on May 15, 2024. The purpose — to perform domestic procedures for the ratification of the agreement, under which citizens — holders of diplomatic and service passports of the Kyrgyz Republic and citizens — holders of diplomatic and service passports of Jordan are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit and transit to the territories of states — parties to the agreement for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of entry.

Sadyr Japarov also signed the Law «On ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Greece on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, signed on September 21, 2023 in New York».

The agreement stipulates that citizens — holders of diplomatic passports of the Kyrgyz Republic and Greece are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit and stay on the territory of the states — parties to the agreement for a period not exceeding 90 days.