22:45
USD 87.86
EUR 93.94
RUB 1.00
English

Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, signed on November 29, 2023 in Amman». The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on May 15, 2024. The purpose — to perform domestic procedures for the ratification of the agreement, under which citizens — holders of diplomatic and service passports of the Kyrgyz Republic and citizens — holders of diplomatic and service passports of Jordan are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit and transit to the territories of states — parties to the agreement for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of entry.

Sadyr Japarov also signed the Law «On ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Greece on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, signed on September 21, 2023 in New York».

The agreement stipulates that citizens — holders of diplomatic passports of the Kyrgyz Republic and Greece are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit and stay on the territory of the states — parties to the agreement for a period not exceeding 90 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/296778/
views: 581
Print
Related
Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and China discuss liberalization of visa regime
Iran cancels visa regime for tourists from Kyrgyzstan from February 4
Investment visas approved for 11 companies in 2023
U.S. visas for 10 years: Embassy spokesperson comments on information
Procedure for issuing visas to China simplified for Kyrgyzstanis
Ambassador and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss extension of visas
UK policy in issuing visas to Kyrgyzstanis has not changed yet
Popular
SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting
President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission
Commercial banks are recommended to reduce fees for their services Commercial banks are recommended to reduce fees for their services
National Bank assesses situation on foreign exchange market as stable National Bank assesses situation on foreign exchange market as stable
15 June, Saturday
11:22
Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic pa...
10:57
More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan
10:35
Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine
10:17
Locusts found on 54,700 hectares of farmland in Kyrgyzstan
10:01
Man suspected of lecherous actions against his daughter in Tokmak
14 June, Friday
18:04
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan completes his diplomatic mission
17:48
Kempir-Abad case: All defendants acquitted
17:19
President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission