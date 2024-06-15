Man suspected of lecherous actions against his daughter in Tokmak

A man was detained in Tokmak city on suspicion of lecherous actions against his daughter. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The mother of the minor contacted the police. She told that her husband systematically arranges scandals at home, threatens with physical harm and scares children with his behavior.

Based on the results of the pre-investigation check, a protocol was drawn up against the father of the family, and the material was sent to the Tokmak City Court for consideration on the merits.

The applicant also reported that her husband committed lecherous actions against her 15-year-old daughter. The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings began.

On June 13, based on the results of the collected materials, a criminal case was initiated under Article 157 «Indecent Acts of a Sexual Nature» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

40-year-old man was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. The investigation continues.