Commercial banks are recommended to reduce fees for their services

A regular meeting of the Interbank Council on the payment system was held. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that, in addition to representatives of commercial banks, the meeting was also attended by employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office, UKUK state institution and Interbank Processing Center CJSC.

Issues related to the payment system were discussed:

Acceptance of government payments (taxes, fines, etc.);

Tariff policy of participants in the provision of banking services;

Distribution of payment QR codes.

«The issue of adaptation of banking equipment and mobile applications for use by persons with disabilities was considered. As a result of the meeting, it was recommended to commercial banks to actively work in these directions, and also to consider the possibility of reducing fees for provided services,» the statement says.

Earlier, Akylbek Japarov complained that the Cabinet of Ministers has not been able to achieve a reduction of the fee for interbank transfers for two years.