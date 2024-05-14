11:39
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles training center opened at KSTU

A training center «Unmanned Aerial Vehicles» (UAVs), created in partnership with Shaanxi Vocational and Technical College and Xi’an Tianyi Intelligent Control Education Technology was opened at the Kyrgyz State Technical University (KSTU). The university reported.

The new center specializes in training specialists in UAVs technology and their operation in various fields such as surveying, transportation, geoinformatics and emergency situations. This cooperation promises to be a significant step in the development of education and technology not only for Kyrgyzstan and China, but also for the entire region.

A delegation from Shaanxi Province (China) visited the university to strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners within the framework of Qinling Workshop project.

«KSTU is ready to actively work on a new platform to study China’s experience in leading areas of science and technology, such as energy, mechanical engineering, new types of transportation, chemical and mining industries, metallurgy, production of new materials, information technology and intelligent equipment,» the university added.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the centers and laboratories of KSTU.
