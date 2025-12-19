Kyrgyzstan plans to regulate UAVs operation in line with international standards

A draft set of aviation rules «APKР-6. Part IV. Operation of Aircraft. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles» has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The document was prepared in accordance with a Cabinet of Ministers resolution delegating rule-making authority to state bodies and is aimed at bringing national legislation into compliance with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The draft proposes the adoption of unified aviation rules regulating the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The rules will be mandatory for government agencies, civil aviation organizations, and training centers.

Once approved, the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers will be instructed to submit the document to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State Register of Regulatory Legal Acts and to publish it in official media outlets.