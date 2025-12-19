15:44
USD 87.45
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to regulate UAVs operation in line with international standards

A draft set of aviation rules «APKР-6. Part IV. Operation of Aircraft. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles» has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The document was prepared in accordance with a Cabinet of Ministers resolution delegating rule-making authority to state bodies and is aimed at bringing national legislation into compliance with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The draft proposes the adoption of unified aviation rules regulating the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The rules will be mandatory for government agencies, civil aviation organizations, and training centers.

Once approved, the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers will be instructed to submit the document to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State Register of Regulatory Legal Acts and to publish it in official media outlets.
link: https://24.kg/english/355250/
views: 81
Print
Related
Made in Kyrgyzstan: Latest drones and armored vehicles shown in Balykchy
Drone used to remove waste from mountains in Kyrgyzstan — mountaineer
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Bishkek-Tokmak road: Drones detect traffic rules violators
Traffic violations detected by drones in Issyk-Kul region
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Suspect in using drone to send drugs to prison detained
Flights restricted at seven Russian airports due to drone attacks
Drones in Kazan: Consulate gives explanations to Kyrgyzstanis living in city
Turkish UAVs and kamikaze drones to be produced in Kazakhstan
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
19 December, Friday
15:35
Police officer suspected of raping schoolgirl detained in Bishkek Police officer suspected of raping schoolgirl detained...
15:23
Kyrgyzstan plans to regulate UAVs operation in line with international standards
15:11
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
14:54
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan
14:40
Incidence of ARVI and influenza declining in Kyrgyzstan