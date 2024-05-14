11:38
Diplomatic charity fair held in Bishkek

A traditional diplomatic charity fair timed to the International Children’s Day is held on the alley in front of the Kurmanjan Datka monument in Bishkek today, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Unique products and souvenirs from around the world, national treats and drinks, which can be purchased, are presented at the fair.

Proceeds from the sale of goods will be used for charitable purposes.

The fair is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Bishkek City Hall with the participation of foreign diplomatic missions.
