Kyrgyzstan to receive $1.45 million to improve tax administration

Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) plans to allocate $1.45 million grant for implementation of the project «Development of a computerized information system for taxpayers’ classification «Taxpayer’s Ranking» and a module of taxpayer’s digital profile in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Fund reports.

The project implies development and implementation of a computerized information system for taxpayers’ classification and ranking using statistical and mathematical models, as well as development of a taxpayer digital profile module.

The profile will be compiled automatically by collecting and analyzing company data from various sources available to tax authorities.

«It is expected that thanks to this, among other things, companies will be able to evaluate potential counterparties. Thus, in addition to increasing the transparency of doing business and the quality of tax administration, the project will improve the general business climate in the country,» the EFSD said.

During their visit to Bishkek, the EFSD staff held meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and discussed the state of the digital infrastructure and plans for its modernization in the upcoming years.

The EFSD has previously supported institutional reforms in tax administration in the Kyrgyz Republic. The legal framework for the above-mentioned automation of tax procedures was created in 2022 under $160 million stabilization financing.
