The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) has allocated more than $660 million for the development of Kyrgyzstan since 2009. The organization’s press service reported.

Among the projects are the reconstruction of Bishkek — Osh highway, rehabilitation of Toktogul hydroelectric power station, commissioning of the second hydroelectric unit of Kambarata HPP-2, donation of more than 100 medical vehicles, improvement of rural water supply in Osh region, grant program for the prevention of diseases of the population of hard-to-reach areas «Caravan of Health», financing the supply of agricultural machinery, stabilization financing and support for reforms.

The Kyrgyz Republic is the founding state of EFSD.