180 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan in new school year

Since the beginning of the school year, 180 schoolchildren and 68 preschoolers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing.

She added that monitoring of absent students and teachers has been resumed since October 18.

«At least 12 classes in 12 schools of Bishkek and one group of a kindergarten have been transferred to online education,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that an increase in ARVI and influenza is registered in the autumn-winter period. «Epidemiological analysis shows that a high incidence was observed in December last year, this year the rise has been observed since October. 94 percent of the cases are children under 14,» she added.

She added that in order to unload the City Clinical Children’s Hospital and the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare, additional beds were prepared for admission of children with ARVI and pneumonia of unspecified etiology.